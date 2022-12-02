WAX (WAXP) Market Cap Hits $138.04 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 2nd. WAX has a market capitalization of $138.04 million and $7.35 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,286,516,246 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,286,186,153.968359 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05936765 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $16,609,799.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

