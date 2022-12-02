WAX (WAXP) Market Cap Reaches $138.66 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. WAX has a total market cap of $138.66 million and $14.18 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WAX has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0606 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,286,431,572 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,286,186,153.968359 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05936765 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $16,609,799.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

