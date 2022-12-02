WAXE (WAXE) Price Tops $60.92 on Top Exchanges

WAXE (WAXE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, WAXE has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. WAXE has a market cap of $328.55 million and $190,674.66 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAXE coin can now be bought for about $60.92 or 0.00357529 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAXE Profile

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

