Wedbush Raises AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $2,600.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,334.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $2,450.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,467.73.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,552.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,365.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,211.45. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $35.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

