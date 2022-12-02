Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Carlyle Group (CG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) in the last few weeks:

11/23/2022 – The Carlyle Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/23/2022 – The Carlyle Group was given a new $36.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/15/2022 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/15/2022 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – The Carlyle Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/14/2022 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $38.50 to $36.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $58.00 to $54.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $42.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $33.00.

10/19/2022 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – The Carlyle Group is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.50 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – The Carlyle Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $60.00 to $58.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $62.00.

10/6/2022 – The Carlyle Group had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2022 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $47.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CG stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.56. 4,087,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 505,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,057,000 after buying an additional 30,076 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 51,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

