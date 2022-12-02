Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMK traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.49. 61,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,294. Weis Markets has a one year low of $58.40 and a one year high of $95.57. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.43 and a 200 day moving average of $79.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Weis Markets by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,015,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,757,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Weis Markets by 6.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 497,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,564,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,280,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Weis Markets by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 30,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

