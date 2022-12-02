Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 812.3% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,860,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.29. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The company has a market cap of $91.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

