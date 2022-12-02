Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.20. The company had a trading volume of 443,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,653,684. The company has a market capitalization of $290.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

