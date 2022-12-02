Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Rating) were up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 76,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 103,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Westhaven Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.
Westhaven Gold Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.42. The firm has a market cap of C$54.40 million and a PE ratio of -24.38.
About Westhaven Gold
Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in four properties, which include the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects that covers an area of approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.
