Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Rating) were up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 76,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 103,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Westhaven Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Westhaven Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.42. The firm has a market cap of C$54.40 million and a PE ratio of -24.38.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold ( CVE:WHN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westhaven Gold Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in four properties, which include the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects that covers an area of approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

