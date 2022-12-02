Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) PT Raised to $10.00 at Truist Financial

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WSR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Colliers Securities cut their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Shares of NYSE WSR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. 209,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,959. The stock has a market cap of $484.48 million, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

