WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 15,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 89,981 shares.The stock last traded at $45.74 and had previously closed at $45.72.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EES. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,814,000 after acquiring an additional 19,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 635,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,469,000 after acquiring an additional 74,240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 480,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,809,000 after acquiring an additional 57,934 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 1,862.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 480,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,807,000 after acquiring an additional 455,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 446,277.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 334,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after acquiring an additional 334,708 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

