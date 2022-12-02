Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Toast to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.17.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Price Performance

Toast stock opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.96. Toast has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

Institutional Trading of Toast

In other Toast news, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $1,099,087.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,625.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Toast news, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $1,099,087.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,625.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 4,576,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $82,429,590.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,970,594 shares of company stock worth $108,427,080. 20.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.