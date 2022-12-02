Wolfspeed (NASDAQ:WOLF) Shares Down 4.5%

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOLF – Get Rating) was down 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $82.08 and last traded at $82.29. Approximately 142,372 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,966,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.