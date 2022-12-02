Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) rose 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Worley from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get Worley alerts:

Worley Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Worley Company Profile

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.