Wrapped TRON Price Hits $0.0543 on Top Exchanges (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0543 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $5.52 billion and $1.00 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.05407912 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $606,417.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

