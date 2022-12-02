XSGD (XSGD) Price Down 2% This Week

XSGD (XSGD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, XSGD has traded 2% lower against the dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $50.03 million and $460,340.05 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD token can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00004239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,727,482 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

