YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) Stock Price Down 5.9%

YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB – Get Rating) traded down 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.16. 17,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 10,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

YaSheng Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.

YaSheng Group Company Profile

YaSheng Group, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets farming and sideline products; chemical materials and products; textiles; construction materials; and livestock and poultry products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It cultivates, processes, markets, and distributes various food and agro-byproducts.

