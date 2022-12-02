Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Allen Parker Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $353,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,780.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Allen Parker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Allen Parker sold 9,514 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $349,924.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $38.32 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $65.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of Z. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,593 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,447,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,232,000 after acquiring an additional 369,601 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,477,000 after acquiring an additional 755,000 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 80.8% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,358,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,471 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,218.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,099 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Z has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

