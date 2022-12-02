Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Allen Parker Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2022

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGet Rating) CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $353,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,780.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Allen Parker also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 16th, Allen Parker sold 9,514 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $349,924.92.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $38.32 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $65.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of Z. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,593 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,447,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,232,000 after acquiring an additional 369,601 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,477,000 after acquiring an additional 755,000 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 80.8% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,358,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,471 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,218.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,099 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Z has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.