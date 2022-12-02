Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZS. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.46.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS stock opened at $144.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $114.21 and a 12-month high of $334.74. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.36 and a 200-day moving average of $154.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 10,366 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,741,177.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,230,831.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Zscaler by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

