Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2022

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZS. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.46.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS stock opened at $144.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $114.21 and a 12-month high of $334.74. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.36 and a 200-day moving average of $154.39.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 10,366 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,741,177.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,230,831.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Zscaler by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.