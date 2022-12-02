Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.49% from the company’s previous close.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.79.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $144.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.36 and its 200 day moving average is $154.39. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $114.21 and a 1 year high of $334.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $9,699,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 44.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 113.3% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 45,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after buying an additional 24,268 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Zscaler by 16.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,820,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

