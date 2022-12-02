Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at MKM Partners

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by MKM Partners from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of several other reports. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.64.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $144.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $114.21 and a 1 year high of $334.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 32,239 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $5,415,184.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 290,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,811,914.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 8.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 76.6% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.5% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 9.6% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 22,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.