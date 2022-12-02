Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Evercore ISI

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZS. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $15.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,643,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.57 and a beta of 0.83. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $114.21 and a fifty-two week high of $332.50.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 10,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,741,177.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,230,831.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,230,000 after buying an additional 162,289 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,876 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after acquiring an additional 972,637 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,580,000 after acquiring an additional 271,360 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,180,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,465,000 after acquiring an additional 118,906 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

