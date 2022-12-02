Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Short Interest Down 21.0% in November

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the October 31st total of 5,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZWS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 563,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,930,000 after acquiring an additional 62,232 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter worth $5,778,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at $1,013,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,618,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,704,000 after acquiring an additional 551,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ZWS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.90. 48,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,149. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -226.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $37.77.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $417.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 26.79%. Equities analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is -254.55%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

