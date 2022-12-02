Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Short Interest Up 37.6% in November

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 581,400 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the October 31st total of 422,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,178,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 373,435 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 224,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 67,762 shares in the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZYNE. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

