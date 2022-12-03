37,473 Shares in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Purchased by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Washington University acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics Trading Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.57 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 171.23% and a negative net margin of 1,749.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

MRSN has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.