3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Increased by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $126.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.71 and a 200-day moving average of $130.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $181.78.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.93.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

