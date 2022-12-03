48,075 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Bought by Cunning Capital Partners LP

Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 48,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,432 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 43.3% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,092,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,804.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,235,000 after purchasing an additional 888,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 69.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,859,000 after purchasing an additional 885,766 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPG. Barclays cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($36.08) to €33.00 ($34.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Shares of IPG opened at $33.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average is $29.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

