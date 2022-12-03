9,380 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Purchased by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,380 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. American Express makes up 0.6% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in American Express by 1,276.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 468 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in American Express by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 525 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $156.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.75.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.26.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

