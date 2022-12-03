98,243 Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 98,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 28,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 141,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS IFRA opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85.

