Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Short Interest Update

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the October 31st total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 9,320,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after buying an additional 210,804 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,789,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 109,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 47,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 56,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,131. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

ADAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

