Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the October 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 808,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,520.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $97,122.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,520.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 54,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $7,487,848.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,136.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,527 shares of company stock worth $54,603,728. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

WMS traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $95.33. The company had a trading volume of 559,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,130. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.37. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.07. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 51.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.86%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

