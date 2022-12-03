AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Stock Price Up 5.1%

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Get Rating) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 61,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 72,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOLO. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 310.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 63,715 shares in the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 52,165 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000.

