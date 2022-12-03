Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the October 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 203,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agiliti

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Agiliti in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Agiliti to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Agiliti Price Performance

NYSE AGTI traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.43. 181,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,597. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04. Agiliti has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 67.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Agiliti had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $271.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

