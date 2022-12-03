AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,600 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 253,300 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 540,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGRI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on AgriFORCE Growing Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Price Performance
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products for businesses and consumers that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. It also engages in the real estate holding and development activities; provision of management advisory services; and intellectual property development activities.
Featured Articles
