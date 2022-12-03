Aion Price Reaches $0.0347 on Top Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market cap of $17.43 million and $1.42 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00126676 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00220187 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00053359 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00060412 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

