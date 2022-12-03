Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €133.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €133.00 ($137.11) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €155.00 ($159.79) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($190.72) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($143.30) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($150.52) target price on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($154.64) target price on Airbus in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Airbus Stock Performance

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €110.98 ($114.41) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €104.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €102.29. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($70.39) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($103.06).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

