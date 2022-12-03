Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Short Interest Update

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIRG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Airgain to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airgain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Airgain Stock Performance

Shares of AIRG stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.89. 10,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.95. Airgain has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain

About Airgain

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 796,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Airgain by 1.2% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 510,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 10.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares during the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

