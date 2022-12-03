Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Short Interest Update

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of brokerages recently commented on AIRG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Airgain to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airgain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
Shares of AIRG stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.89. 10,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.95. Airgain has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16.
Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
