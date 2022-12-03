Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,241 shares during the period. Albany International makes up about 1.3% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Albany International worth $42,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Albany International by 272.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albany International by 486.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AIN opened at $104.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.33. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $75.24 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AIN shares. Truist Financial lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

