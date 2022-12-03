Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading 4% Higher This Week

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $34.93 million and $4.84 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay token can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,070.02 or 0.06306722 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.38 or 0.00503442 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,193.18 or 0.30621700 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay launched on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,853,328 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

