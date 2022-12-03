Aleph Zero (AZERO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.06 Million

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 3rd. Aleph Zero has a total market capitalization of $173.95 million and $2.06 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00005494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero was first traded on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 187,028,692 coins. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

