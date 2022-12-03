Algorand Market Cap Achieves $1.71 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last week, Algorand has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.71 billion and $51.82 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00080737 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00060295 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00024665 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000271 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,344,942,349 coins and its circulating supply is 7,121,551,923 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

