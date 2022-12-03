Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Short Interest Down 20.7% in November

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the October 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 0.8 %

ALHC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. 850,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $170,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,549,819 shares in the company, valued at $25,726,995.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $170,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,549,819 shares in the company, valued at $25,726,995.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $261,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,127,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,744,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,193,244 shares of company stock worth $104,762,412. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1,268.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 173,945 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $1,430,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 134.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 349,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 200,378 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

