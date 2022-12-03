Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Short Interest Down 13.9% in November

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,130,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the October 31st total of 9,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIRD. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Allbirds to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allbirds has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIRD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Allbirds by 651.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Allbirds by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Allbirds by 1,721.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,920 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Allbirds by 847.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,831 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Allbirds by 1,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 810,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 765,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Price Performance

BIRD stock remained flat at $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,865,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,581. The stock has a market cap of $427.14 million and a P/E ratio of -4.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08. Allbirds has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $19.69.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.27 million. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 27.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allbirds

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.