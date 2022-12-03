Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Short Interest Update

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the October 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 794,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALLE shares. TheStreet raised Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Allegion from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.88.

In related news, CEO John H. Stone bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 146,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Allegion by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 167,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 74,719 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Allegion by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLE traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.52. 286,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,307. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Allegion has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $133.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

