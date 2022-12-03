Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.146 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.28). The company had revenue of C$157.17 million for the quarter.

