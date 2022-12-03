Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Update

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the October 31st total of 109,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Allot Communications Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 64,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $141.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.94. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $12.79.
Institutional Trading of Allot Communications
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Allot Communications worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Allot Communications Company Profile
Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.
Featured Stories
