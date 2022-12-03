Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Update

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the October 31st total of 109,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Allot Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 64,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $141.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.94. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $12.79.

Institutional Trading of Allot Communications

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Allot Communications worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allot Communications Company Profile

ALLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Allot Communications from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allot Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Allot Communications from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

(Get Rating)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Stories

