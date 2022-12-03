Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $510,000 in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 467.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MKC shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

In related news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKC opened at $86.38 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.59 and its 200-day moving average is $83.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.81%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.