Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $426,000 Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,329 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $53,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $73,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $147.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.86. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $180.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.43.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

