Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 428.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NI opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NI. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

