Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Short Interest Up 27.4% in November

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the October 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 530,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Alzamend Neuro

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 6,642.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 4,035,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 3rd quarter valued at $709,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Down 0.9 %

Alzamend Neuro stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. 163,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,407. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. Alzamend Neuro has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.16.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001 that is in Phase II clinical trial, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002 that completed preclinical stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

